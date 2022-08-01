LeAnn Rimes says 'resilience' has led to her 25-year success in the country music industry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeAnn Rimes opened up about the "resilience" she's had after entering the country music industry as a teenager.

Rimes, who was 13 when she released her hit record "Blue," reflected on the past 25 years in a new interview with "CBS Mornings."

"The thing about me is I have a lot of grit and I have a lot of resilience. If I wasn't resilient, I wouldn't be here," she said during the interview.

"Oh, there’s been many a times in my life that I could’ve easily chosen a different way out or just not come back from where I was," Rimes continued. "But I have such a fight. That rebellion that has gotten me in trouble many times has also saved my life. Truly saved my life, many times."

Rimes' upcoming album, "god's work," explores her spiritual journey. The "How Do I Live" singer explained that her music has a lot of "power" and makes her emotional.

"It has a lot of power. It makes me cry," she said. "I think that’s part of my gift, is being able to help people feel. I know for me, it’s the things I can’t say, I sing."

Rimes will turn 40 years old on August 28. The singer reflected on hitting the milestone during the interview.

"I'm ready to mature," she said. "Growing up in this business in front of everyone, people have literally wanted to keep me a certain age forever. It's only in the past few years I feel like people have allowed me to grow into a woman and also I've allowed myself to grow into a woman.

The musician began a countdown on social media Monday.

"it’s officially my bday month! yay! 27 more days in my 30’s. bring it, 40!"