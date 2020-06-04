'Glee' actor Iqbal Theba on Lea Michele: 'I was never mistreated by her'

Lea Michele's co-star has come to her defense.

Michele, 33, has been bombarded by accusations of treating her past co-stars poorly since her co-star Samantha Marie Ware claimed the actress made her time on "Glee" "a living hell."

Now, one of Michele's other "Glee" co-stars, Iqbal Theba, is defending the star against such accusations in a pair of tweets on Wednesday.

"Lot of people r [sic] assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me. Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her," the 56-year-old actor said. "And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful. But being called a racist is too heavy & unfair a burden 4 [sic] most of us, specially [sic] in these troubled times."

Theba, who played Principal Figgins in all six seasons of "Glee," was born in Karachi, Pakistan.

"So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism," he continued. "I love each & everyone [sic] of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv Be safe & be well. Much love."

Theba isn't the only "Glee" actor to defend Michele against accusations of racism. Heather Morris, known for playing Brittney Pearce on the show, said that while Michele was tough to work with, claims of racism are a bit out of reach.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," Morris, 33, said on Twitter. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Morris also said those who let Michele's behavior go unchecked are also partially responsible.

"But, at the current moment its [sic] implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..." she added.

After Ware, 28, made her initial accusations, Michele offered a public apology.

Ware seemingly responded to the apology with a suggestion that Michele donate to a fundraiser for the family of James Scurlock, a black man who was shot and killed in a recent protest in Omaha, Neb.