Lea Michele confirms pregnancy with baby bump pic: 'So grateful'

Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

The "Glee" actress, 33, confirmed the news on Saturday with an Instagram pic showing off her baby bump.

"So grateful," she captioned the photo along with a yellow heart emoji.

Michele is beaming in the pic, as she stands outside and smiles down at her bump while donning a blue dress.

Michele tied the knot to Reich in March 2019 in front of friends and family in Napa, Calif.

Michele and Reich were first spotted together in July 2017. The pair announced their engagement in April 2018.