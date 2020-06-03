'Glee' star Samantha Marie Ware seemingly responds to Lea Michele's apology

Samantha Marie Ware appears to have a suggestion for Lea Michele following her public apology.

After Michele, 33, recently took to Twitter to express her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Ware, 28, who appeared in the sixth and final seasons of "Glee," slammed the show's star for her alleged on-set behavior.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON [sic] GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," Ware's tweet read. "I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [SIC] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."

GOLDIE HAWN RECALLS CONFRONTING HARVEY WEINSTEIN OVER SCRAPPED 'CHICAGO' MOVIE ROLE: 'I DIDN'T BACK DOWN'

Since then, Michele has issued a public apology for her actions. She also said she has no memory of the incident mentioned by Ware, but insisted that's "not really the point."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele said. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

Her statement continued: "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Just a few hours later, the apology appeared to have reached Ware, who seemingly responded on Twitter to Michele's use of "perceived" in her statement and suggested Michele make a donation.

CO-STARS WHO REPORTEDLY DIDN'T GET ALONG OFF-SCREEN

"Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" read Ware's tweet, along with a link to a fundraiser for the family of James Scurlock, a black man who was shot and killed in a recent protest in Omaha, Neb.

Since Ware's initial accusations, several other "Glee" actors have spoken out about Michele's alleged behavior.

Alex Newell, who appeared as Wade "Unique" Adams, responded in support of Ware’s tweets with two GIFs from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Heather Morris, who played Brittney Pearce on the series, shared her thoughts on Twitter on Wednesday, claiming Michele was "unpleasant" to work with, but defended her against accusations of racism.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," Morris, 33, began. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Morris then said that the mistreatment of others was also partially the responsibility of those who let Michele's alleged behavior go unchecked.

"But, at the current moment its [sic] implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..." she concluded.

Ware isn’t the first “Glee” star to publicly denounce Michele’s alleged behavior on set. Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, wrote in her book “Sorry, Not Sorry” that she too had friction with Michele while filming “Glee.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up,” she wrote in her book. “If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was b----ing about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season Six.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.