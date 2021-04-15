Larry King’s widow Shawn requests to be estate executor after late host’s ‘secret’ will cut her out

Larry King’s widow, Shawn King, who was estranged from the television host, has requested to be the executor of his estate despite the fact he cut her out of his will before his death.

The 61-year-old performer filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and in the paperwork obtained by Fox News, Shawn contested a "secret" handwritten will the late broadcasting legend had penned before his death in January at age 87.

In the newly-surfaced will, which was dated October 17, 2019 and came to light after King had died, the venerable personality only mentioned his children and not Shawn – whom he had filed for divorce from in August 2019 after 22 years of marriage.

King indicated that he wished for his $2 million estate to be handed to his kids Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon.

The new will was written prior to the untimely deaths of Andy and Chaia, who died last year within weeks of each other.

A court hearing is slated for May 4 and if approved, would grant Shawn an appointment "as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent," which was the case in King’s original will dated July 7, 2015.

She also said in February that King had many "outside influences" and that he may not have even been aware he was signing a new will.

Shawn revealed King died of sepsis and not the coronavirus as many had believed as King was diagnosed with the novel illness in the weeks leading up to his death.

Although the actress and King were in the middle of a divorce at the time of his passing, Shawn said King's mind "wasn't right" and his "body was going," noting it was a difficult thing to witness.

She confirmed the pair's divorce was "never finalized."

"In my heart, I didn't think it was really going to happen and it never did. We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our familiy and then in business. But we're a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God," she said.

