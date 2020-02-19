Kaia Gerber shares topless photo to show off new ink following brother's face tattoo backlash

Model Kaia Gerber took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her growing collection of tattoos with a topless mirror selfie.

The 18-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford shared the photo with the simple caption, “elf.” In it, she’s posing with her right arm covering her breasts showing off about five tattoos on her body as her left hand clutches her phone to take the snap.

According to People, the image shows off her newest tattoo, a pair of angel wings positioned above her left rib cage. Gerber also has what appears to be a flower on her left wrist and a pair of interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder.

On the back of her right shoulder, she also has the word Prez, likely a reference to her brother, Presley Gerber, who recently debuted new ink of his own: a tattoo appears below his right eye and reads “MISUNDERSTOOD" and was done by celebrity artist JonBoy.

Presley, 20, faced backlash about his decision from users on social media who commented on how it was a poor decision on his part.

Presley fired back at the critics, writing: “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, according to Page Six.

“It says misunderstood because that’s how I felt my entire life,” the model added. “Look at these f—king haters out here,” he said. “F---k you if you don’t like it.”

