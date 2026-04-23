‘Landman’ star Ali Larter shows off her toned abs in daring bralette and cargo pants look

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Ali Larter is showing off her street-style.

The 50-year-old actress turned heads in New York City on Wednesday, April 22, showcasing a sophisticated yet edgy monochromatic look.

For the evening outing, Larter donned a two-piece khaki utility set, including an unzipped bomber jacket and high-waisted cargo pants. Under the jacket, she sported a simple white triangle bra top, revealing her toned mid-section.

She accessorized the look with a dark, patent-leather clutch and clear heels, letting her bright blonde bob fall in soft waves around her face.

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It wasn't just a solo night out for the star. Larter was later photographed walking alongside her "Landman" co-star, Michelle Randolph. Randolph mirrored Larter's edgy energy, sporting an oversized, rich brown leather jacket paired with a black silk skirt with lace trim.

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The stylish duo, who both star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, seemed relaxed as they navigated the evening streets, both accessorizing with subtle dark clutches.

It was a busy week in New York for Larter. On the same evening, she attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event for "Landman." Switching gears, the "Varsity Blues" star later traded the street style for a sleek olive green, strapless bodycon dress while attending a "Landman" event.

The form-fitting dress featured subtle corset-inspired paneling. She paired the look with a structured black rectangular clutch and minimalist silver strappy heels.

While she's been dominating the New York pavement, Larter's mind has recently been back in the oil fields of Texas. In a recent interview, she pulled back the curtain on the creative process behind "Landman," a series that is clearly very close to her heart.

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The series, which centers on the high-stakes world of the Texas oil boom, was created by Sheridan, the visionary behind the "Yellowstone" universe. Larter revealed that Sheridan is a highly communicative collaborator—so much so that he often keeps her in the loop during the actual writing process.

"I just know I’ll get a text from him, like, when he’s writing… if he’s laughing at his own writing… I’ll get a text," Larter exclusively told People.

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In the series, Larter stars as Angela Norris, the fierce and independent wife of Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris. She told the outlet she "loves" inhabiting the complex role because "she is going to do whatever she wants."

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"I love it," Larter said. "Because I think, I think most moms feel that way… Angela does not like, you know, she doesn’t do societal norms."

Though Sheridan has a "very clear vision" of what he wants on set, Larter noted that the actors still have freedom to explore, even if the final script is locked. Still, she laughed when admitting that the actors know their boundaries.

"No, I don’t get to change the lines."

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