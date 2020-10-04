Lana Del Rey’s mesh-like mask gets criticized on social media: 'We cant defend you'

Maybe it’s vinyl?

That’s at least what some people may be hoping for singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey after the 35-year-old was seen wearing what appears to be a bedazzled mesh face mask during a recent meet-and-greet with fans.

“Livestream,” the young star wrote in an Instagram video she shared shortly before she attended a book signing on Saturday.

Del Rey’s poetry book, “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass,” was originally published on July 28, but the Grammy nominee held a book signing at a Barnes & Noble located at the Los Angeles retail hotspot, The Grove.

“I can’t wait to see you guys,” Del Rey said while wearing her sparkly mask in the video, which has been viewed by more than 1.8 million people as of Sunday afternoon.

It is not visibly clear whether her mask has a transparent material under the mesh design given the availability of see-through masks for fashion-conscious consumers.

Representatives for Del Rey and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Followers of Del Rey were highly critical of her face mask choice.

“ur setting urself up at this point we cant defend you,” wrote the post’s top commenter, which received more than 3,300 likes.

“Uhm,” another highly-liked user commented.

“lana please wear a real mask i’m begging you be safe,” a concerned fan added.

Del Rey’s sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, allegedly chimed in that her famous sister “tested negative” and was standing “more than six feet away” while she attended the signing, according to The Independent.

However, a collection of photos tweeted by celebrity news blog Pop Crave shows the singer stood rather close to some attendees.

Last month, Del Rey was featured on the cover of Interview Magazine with another bedazzled mesh-like face mask.

In a tweet that shared the cover on Sept. 6, Interview Magazine asked its followers to wear a mask that is not like the one Del Rey is wearing.

The U.S. has more than 7.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. California has 829,995 of those cases with 273,699 of those who tested positive hailing from Los Angeles.