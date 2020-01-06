Grammy Awards 2020: How to watch and everything else you need to know

The biggest musical event of the year is soon to be upon us, and the annual fest is sure to kick the decade off right with some memorable moments.

From the stone-faced Billie Eilish to pop sensation Lizzo, this year’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will celebrate the biggest stars with a night full of gold and musical joy across a wide spectrum of genres.

Read on the find out more about this year’s Grammy Awards.

How do I watch it?

The ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. You can catch it live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

Alicia Keys returns as host for the second year in a row.

ho are the top nominees?

Topping the list of with the most nominations is pop queen Lizzo, best known for her hit single “Truth Hurts.” She holds the lead with eight nominations, including best new artist, best record of the year and best R&B performance for “Truth Hurts” and “Exactly How I Feel,” respectively.

Coming in second place are newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, with six nominations each. Both Eilish and Lil Nas X challenge Lizzo for the title of record of the year for “Bad Guy” and “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, respectively. Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are also all in contention for best new artist.

Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, are all in third place with five nominations each.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

The nominees are: Bon Iver’s “I, I,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F-----g Rockwell,” Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” H.E.R.’s “I Used to Know Her,” Lil Nas X’s “7,” Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F-----g Rockwell,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Khalid’s “Talk,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee.

What else should I know?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will feature a more targeted effort toward diversity and inclusion, with the Recording Academy implementing recommendations that were set forth by the Recording Academy Diversity & Inclusion Task Force. Part of their efforts included “restructuring its Board of Trustees to ensure that music creators from the broadest range of ages, backgrounds, genders, genres, crafts and regions are fully represented within the organization's leadership.”

Hip-hop legend Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to receive the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honor for his 25-year career.

“’For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,’ said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy,” the press release noted. “By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala.”

Aerosmith will also receive a special honor: the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award.

“’MusiCares has been saving lives for 30 years,’ said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy™,” the press release stated. "The Person of the Year gala is the pinnacle of the essential work that MusiCares is doing year-round, and it’s truly magical in the way that it unites and galvanizes our community and inspires others to take action on their own. As we continue to expand our services to people in need, we are thrilled to pay tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time. Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening."