LaLa Kent emotionally opens up about rushing 1-year-old daughter to emergency room: She ‘couldn’t breathe’

"Vanderpump Rules" star LaLa Kent reflected on the emotional and terrifying moment when she had to rush her 1-year-old daughter to the emergency room.

During Wednesday’s episode of her podcast, "Give Them LaLa," the reality television star broke down and revealed she had to rush her 18-month-old daughter Ocean immediately to the hospital after noticing she "couldn’t breathe."

"I put her down on Wednesday night, I hear her upset. And people always ask, ‘Did you sleep train Ocean?’ And I did because I feel like you know their cry," Kent explained.

"This cry was, ‘Something’s wrong.’"

She continued to describe the shocking situation and noted that her daughter was "gasping for air like she cannot breathe."

However, she took it as a good sign that Ocean was "screaming," and considered "if she really couldn’t breathe, that wouldn’t have been possible."

"I was keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour which was really five minutes before I decided we’re going to the emergency room…something’s off," Kent added.

"I was watching her, I tried to lay down, I was steaming the shower, [and] while it was steaming, I put her on my chest, laid in the bed, and just the way she was sounding, you could tell she was having trouble breathing. Now I’m not f---ing around," she said, continuing to describe the harrowing moment.

The Bravo star said she immediately rushed to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and brought her baby girl to a packed emergency room.

"They push her into a room immediately," she said, adding that the ER was "filled to the brim," and the doctors knew that Ocean "needs to be seen immediately."

Kent’s daughter was diagnosed with croup, "an infection of the upper airway with obstructs breathing" according to the Mayo Clinic.

The mother-of-one described the infection as "very, very scary" for an infant; however, it is, fortunately, "treatable" with steroids "to release the airway."

"Even talking about it now, it was like, ‘Oh my God this is so scary.’ Like I asked the nurse, ‘Is my baby going to wake up tomorrow? Because I’m freaking out,'" she emotionally said.

Since the 32-year-old reality star is a new mom, she added she was "in hysterics" the entire time, and admitted she had no idea "what the f--- was going on."

"All I know is my baby woke up and was having a hard time breathing, I’m so sorry," Kent emotionally concluded as she broke down in tears.

After the terrifying health scare, the doctors confirmed it was safe for Ocean to return home, and Kent revealed her daughter has been healthy ever since.

The reality star shares Ocean with her ex, film producer Randall Emmett, as they welcomed their daughter in March 2021. The two began dating in 2015 and were engaged three years later.

However, the pair split in October 2021 due to Emmett’s reported infidelities with several women.