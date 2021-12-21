LaLa Kent says ex Randall Emmett was the 'worst thing' to happen to her: 'No one voiced any concern'

LaLa Kent said nobody "voiced any concern" over her relationship with Randall Emmett while the two were together.

Kent opened up about her breakup with Emmett on Tuesday's episode of "Not Skinny But Not Fat" with host Amanda Hirsch.

"I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship," Kent told Hirsch.

"As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things and it's like… you know, everyone wants to say it's not your business, how would you feel," she added. "I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

Kent called off her engagement to Emmett in October. The couple was engaged for three years before calling it quits. Kent and Emmett share their daughter Ocean, who they welcomed in March.

"It's such a mind f---," Kent said on the podcast while talking about sharing a child with Emmett. "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?"

Kent also told Hirsch that she had her head "in the sand" when getting together with Emmett.

"I think my head was completely in the sand. I think I ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn't have, but I think I ignored them because he's good at what he does."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star recently revealed the engagement ring Emmett proposed with wasn't worth as much as he had initially told her. Kent opened up about the real cost of the ring during an episode of her podcast "Give Them Lala."

The ring had previously been valued at $150,000, but a jeweler, who Kent had inspect the ring, claimed it most likely was a "brown" diamond. The estimate the new jeweler gave her was ""in the teens."

"It just was like, wow, there's not one piece of my five years with this one person that has been truthful and honest. The only thing truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to f---ing swallow," Kent said.