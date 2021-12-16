Lala Kent says ex Randall Emmett gave her a fake engagement ring consisting of 'brown' diamonds

Lala Kent is getting real about things that apparently aren't.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum, 31, revealed on her "Give Them Lala" podcast that she recently learned the ring her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, proposed to her with was fake.

Speaking on the Dec. 15 episode, the former reality star said her ring that was previously valued at about $150,000 actually consisted of likely "brown" diamonds. The revelation came about one day after her mom was talking to Emmett "about how some rappers take s----y diamonds and make them pretty," she said.

Kent got curious and decided to take her engagement ring to be inspected by a jeweler.

"He tells me this ring was most likely brown," Kent shared, adding that the estimate she received for its worth was "in the teens."

Kent stressed that no matter the cost, she loves a ring that "has sentimental value." Still, she shaded her ex and the jeweler who appraised it at $150,000. She said she now understands why Emmett had to fly in to see his jeweler "four times to make sure the diamond was perfect."

"He had to make sure the s--t brown diamond was clear," Kent cracked.

Kent added that when she approached the original jeweler Emmett bought the ring from about it, he appeared "a little stressed out."

"But he says, ‘Well, you know, his name we shall not mention knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting,'" Kent recalled.

The mother of one then reflected on what this realization has taught her.

"It just was like, wow, there's not one piece of my five years with this one person that has been truthful and honest. The only thing truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to f---ing swallow," Kent said.

Kent and Emmett split in October after being engaged for three years. They welcomed daughter Ocean in March. The " Vanderpump Rules " star and the producer/director, 50, first met in 2015 and went public with their relationship in 2018.

Kent previously said Emmett's cheating was the reason why she left him. "I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what," the "Give Them Lala" founder said.

She revealed in this week's episode that she is doing perfectly fine on her own now.

"I am so ok on my own and by myself. I dig it. I am fulfilled," she said.

A rep for Emmett did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.