Lala Kent slams Demi Lovato's 'California sober' approach to recovery: 'You are not sober'

Lala Kent called Demi Lovato’s "California sober" approach to addiction recovery "offensive" to both her and other people who have gotten sober.

The "Anyone" singer previously noted that their recovery from hard drugs has included drinking and smoking marijuana in moderation, an approach Lovato called "California sober." Speaking on the "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast on Monday, Kent, who got sober in 2018, discussed the term and what it means to people in recovery.

"I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive," the "Vanderpump Rules" star told the host. "There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state."

"So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive," Kent added.

Kent went on to note that she tends to be in the camp of most traditional sobriety programs that ask the people going through them to completely abstain from drugs and alcohol of any kind, rather than toe the line with social drinking or pot use.

"I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up," she said. "Sober, to me, means you are never taking yourself out of reality."

She concluded: "You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober."

Kent announced in March of 2019 that she sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous five months prior and she’s been a sobriety advocate ever since.

Meanwhile, Lovato has been keeping their fans up to date on their sobriety journey ever since surviving a near-fatal overdose in 2018 that occurred after a relapse. Speaking to CBS News in March, Lovato noted that they identify with the term "California sober." However, they noted at the time that they don’t feel comfortable going into too much detail about their alcohol and marijuana moderation tactics for fear of giving someone the wrong idea about treatment.

Lovato offered more detail about their sobriety in their YouTube documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" in which they noted that complete abstinence from substances presents a greater hurdle to sobriety in their case.

"I've learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never gonna do this again,'" Lovato explained (via People).

They added: "Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."