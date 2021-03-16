Demi Lovato says she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer the night she overdosed

Demi Lovato is speaking out like never before.

The 28-year-old songstress is the subject of a new docuseries, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," which premiered Tuesday at SXSW. In the doc, the star claims that on the night of her near-fatal overdose in 2018, her drug dealer sexually assaulted her.

"I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of," she says in the docuseries.

According to the star's friend Sirah Mitchell, Lovato was given heroin "laced with fentanyl" that July evening, and the dealer "ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead."

DEMI LOVATO SAYS ENDING ENGAGEMENT TO MAX EHRICH OFFERED A 'HUGE SIGN' ABOUT HER SEXUALITY AS A QUEER WOMAN

"When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me," Lovato claims.

The "Anyone" singer says that when she woke up in a hospital, medical professionals asked her whether she'd had consensual sex.

"There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said 'Yes,'" the pop star said. "It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

Unfortunately, the alleged encounter with the drug dealer wasn't Lovato's first non-consensual sexual incident, the star says.

"When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation," she reveals in the docuseries. "I lost my virginity in a rape."

DEMI LOVATO CELEBRATES HER CHANGING BODY AFTER ACCIDENTAL WEIGHTLOSS: 'I DON'T COUNT CALORIES'

The singer says she and the alleged attacker had been "hooking up" at the time, but that she had been clear that she wasn't "ready" to have sex.

"I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn't have the romantic first time," she shares. "That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways."

Furthermore, the "Camp Rock" star says she disclosed what had happened to her to adults, but the alleged attacker "never got in trouble for it."

About a month after the incident, Lovato says, she called the alleged attacker "and tried to make it right by being in control," but that ultimately, it only made her "feel worse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened," Lovato says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" begins streaming on YouTube next Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.