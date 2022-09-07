Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Lainey Wilson led Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards nominations.

This year marks Wilson's first year to be nominated, and she earned nods in six categories, including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

She is also up for new artist of the year, music video and musical event.

"This is my first time being cordially invited to the CMA Awards and what a wonderful invitation it is," Wilson said in a statement. "It has been such a challenging but beautiful journey up until this point and to see the country music community and the incredible fans be so receptive to me and my music is such a blessing."

"I’m so grateful for this moment."

Wilson is only the fourth artist to earn six nods in their first year being nominated in CMA Awards history. Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves are the other singers.

Miranda Lambert has extended her reign as the most nominated female in CMA Awards history. She currently has been nominated 61 times.

She's only behind George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th straight nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She's also nominated for album of the year for "Palomino," which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Luke Combs for his record "Growin' Up," Maren Morris for "Humble Quest" and Old Dominion for "Time, Tequila & Therapy." Eric Church joins Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson in the male vocalist of the year category.

Lambert is also nominated for entertainer of the year.

"Music has been the driving force of my life since I started chasing this dream as a 17 year old, and what I’ve learned since then is that people make the music mean what it it does," Lambert said in a statement. "None of this matters without the songwriters who pour their hearts out alongside me, the co-producers who help give life to our words, and — most importantly — the fans who find themselves in those words."

She is joined by reigning CMA entertainer of the year Combs, Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Stapleton. This marks Wallen's first time being nominated in the category.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.