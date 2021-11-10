Expand / Collapse search
Live News
Published
Last Update

CMA Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood goes viral, Luke Bryan pokes fun at himself and more: LIVE UPDATES

The 55th annual CMA Awards is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Country music star Luke Bryan is hosting.

Covered by: Lauryn Overhultz

27Posts
Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon team up to present album of the year

Susan Sarandon, Blake Shelton

Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon presented the award for album of the year. The two star in the upcoming film "13 Minutes."

The award went to Chris Stapleton.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Dan + Shay perform 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'

The duo performed their single "I Should Probably Go To Bed" on stage at the CMA Awards. Dan Smyers played the piano while the two performed.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Chris Stapleton wins album of the year for 'Starting Over'

Chris Stapleton wins another award as he takes home album of the year.

It's the country music star's third win for album of the year.

"I wanna say thank you to everybody who listened to the record," he said while accepting the award.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Thomas Rhett performs 'Country Again' at CMAs

Thomas Rhett played guitar and sang his single, "Country Again," during the 2021 CMA Awards.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Old Dominion takes home award for vocal group of the year

Old Dominion was announced as the winner of vocal group of the year at the CMA Awards.

The band has won the award four times now.

"The first time was a shock, I don't know," lead singer Matthew Ramsey said while accepting the award. "This is really a special thing to be able to stand up here another year and be rewarded for what we absolutely love to do."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Luke Combs performs a new song live for the first time at CMA Awards

Luke Bryan introduced Luke Combs before the musician performed a brand new song no one has ever heard before.

Bryan joked that when he googles his name Luke, Combs pops up instead of himself while introducing the musician.

"I'm pretty sure alphabetically Bryan comes before Combs," Bryan joked.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Carrie Underwood’s 'side-eye' reaction to Luke Bryan's 'immunized' joke goes viral

Carrie Underwood

During Bryan's opening monologue, he pointed out that the awards show was not taking place over video conference because everyone was "immunized." The comment appeared to be a jab at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who tested positive for COVID-19.

After Bryan told the joke, the camera panned to Underwood who gave a lot of "side-eye." Her reaction quickly went viral on Twitter. 

To read more, click here.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this post.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Chris Stapleton performs after winning two awards so far

Chris Stapleton performed his song, "Cold."

The country music star is up for entertainer of the year and has already taken home two awards during the show, including single of the year.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Old Dominion performs 'I Was On A Boat That Day'

While introducing the band Luke Bryan made a joke about his many wardrobe changes he's made throughout the night.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Mickey Guyton introduced by girl who inspired 'Love My Hair'

Mickey Guyton was introduced by the girl who inspired her to write "Love My Hair" ahead of her performance.

"She is the future and I want to be like her when I grow up," Guyton wrote on twitter ahead of the CMAs.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Chris Stapleton wins single of the year

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton won single of the year for "Starting Over."

The country music star has won the award twice now.

He thanked his wife, his team, the CMAs and his friends while accepting the award.

Deana Carter performed a small portion of "Strawberry Wine" before announcing Stapleton had won the award.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Keith Urban performs at CMA Awards

Keith Urban

The country music star performed "Wild Hearts" to the crowd after a pre-taped introduction aired.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Luke Bryan jokes Blake Shelton doesn't need an introduction ahead of performance

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan joked that Blake Shelton didn't need an introduction right before the country music star took the stage.

"This next performer needs no introduction, so I'm not going to give him one," he joked.

"The name is Shelton, Blake Shelton," Bryan ended up saying before Shelton performed "Come Back As A Country Boy."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean also perform a duet on the CMA Awards stage

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean

The two sang their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Kane Brown, Chris Young team up to perform hit duet

Kane Brown and Chris Young took the stage to perform their hit song "Famous Friends."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Jimmie Allen named new CMA artist of the year

Jimmie Allen took home the award for new CMA artist of the year. Allen expanded his EP "Bettie James" this year with nine new songs. Some of his collaborations for the expansion included Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Gabby Barrett stuns in all-white during performance

Gabby Barrett stuns in all-white during performance

Gabby Barrett performed "The Good Ones."

The country music singer landed four nominations at the CMA Awards this year.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Elle King joins Luke Bryan to introduce Zac Brown Band

Elle King, Luke Bryan

Elle King joked that Luke Bryan can't do the hosting job alone while introducing the Zac Brown Band.

"Why don't you just stand there and look pretty?" she quipped.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Vocal duo of the year goes to Brothers Osbourne

"It really does feel like love wins tonight," he said while thanking fans for the award.

They duo has won the award for vocal duo of the year four times.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde perform duet

Carly Pearce, Ashely McBryde

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde perform "Never Wanted to be that Girl" during the CMA Awards.

The two recently released a music video for the song, which was released on Sept. 15.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Eric Church takes the stage

Eric Church

Eric Church performed "Heart on Fire." He released the song earlier this year.

The musician is up for five CMA Awards.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Darius Rucker joins Luke Bryan to introduce Dierks Bentley's performance

Dierks Bentley

Darius Rucker joined Luke Bryan when introducing Dierks Bentley.

Bentley sang his latest song, "Beers On Me."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Chris Stapleton lands first award of the night

Chris Stapleton took home song of the year for "Starting Over."

Musicians Katy Perry and Lionel Richie made a surprise appearance to present the award.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Luke Bryan seemingly throws shade at Aaron Rodgers during CMAs monologue

Bryan seemingly hinted at Aaron Rodgers' thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine during his monologue at the CMA Awards while noting that everyone had been tested before gathering. "Or immunized," he quipped.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Luke Bryan welcomes fans back to CMA Awards

Luke Bryan welcomed fans back to Bridgestone Arena for the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

"Fans, we have fans. Fans!" he said.

Bryan joked about his lack of nominations for this year's award show during the opening monologue.

"Some even say I've been robbed for a couple or two," he joked.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Miranda Lambert opens CMA Awards with medley of her hit songs

Miranda Lambert

The country music star stunned in an embroidered blue jumpsuit with red fringe on the sleeves.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

CMA Awards 2021: Red carpet arrivals

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce wears a dress by Marchesa and shoes by Stuart Weitzman on the red carpet at the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Click here to see more red carpet fashion.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Live Coverage begins here