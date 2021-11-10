CMA Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood goes viral, Luke Bryan pokes fun at himself and more: LIVE UPDATES

Old Dominion takes home award for vocal group of the year

Old Dominion was announced as the winner of vocal group of the year at the CMA Awards.

The band has won the award four times now.

"The first time was a shock, I don't know," lead singer Matthew Ramsey said while accepting the award. "This is really a special thing to be able to stand up here another year and be rewarded for what we absolutely love to do."