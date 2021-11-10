CMA Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood goes viral, Luke Bryan pokes fun at himself and more: LIVE UPDATES
The 55th annual CMA Awards is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Country music star Luke Bryan is hosting.
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon presented the award for album of the year. The two star in the upcoming film "13 Minutes."
The award went to Chris Stapleton.
The duo performed their single "I Should Probably Go To Bed" on stage at the CMA Awards. Dan Smyers played the piano while the two performed.
Chris Stapleton wins another award as he takes home album of the year.
It's the country music star's third win for album of the year.
"I wanna say thank you to everybody who listened to the record," he said while accepting the award.
Thomas Rhett played guitar and sang his single, "Country Again," during the 2021 CMA Awards.
Old Dominion was announced as the winner of vocal group of the year at the CMA Awards.
The band has won the award four times now.
"The first time was a shock, I don't know," lead singer Matthew Ramsey said while accepting the award. "This is really a special thing to be able to stand up here another year and be rewarded for what we absolutely love to do."
Luke Bryan introduced Luke Combs before the musician performed a brand new song no one has ever heard before.
Bryan joked that when he googles his name Luke, Combs pops up instead of himself while introducing the musician.
"I'm pretty sure alphabetically Bryan comes before Combs," Bryan joked.
During Bryan's opening monologue, he pointed out that the awards show was not taking place over video conference because everyone was "immunized." The comment appeared to be a jab at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who tested positive for COVID-19.
After Bryan told the joke, the camera panned to Underwood who gave a lot of "side-eye." Her reaction quickly went viral on Twitter.
Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this post.
Chris Stapleton performed his song, "Cold."
The country music star is up for entertainer of the year and has already taken home two awards during the show, including single of the year.
While introducing the band Luke Bryan made a joke about his many wardrobe changes he's made throughout the night.
Mickey Guyton was introduced by the girl who inspired her to write "Love My Hair" ahead of her performance.
"She is the future and I want to be like her when I grow up," Guyton wrote on twitter ahead of the CMAs.
Chris Stapleton won single of the year for "Starting Over."
The country music star has won the award twice now.
He thanked his wife, his team, the CMAs and his friends while accepting the award.
Deana Carter performed a small portion of "Strawberry Wine" before announcing Stapleton had won the award.
The country music star performed "Wild Hearts" to the crowd after a pre-taped introduction aired.
Luke Bryan joked that Blake Shelton didn't need an introduction right before the country music star took the stage.
"This next performer needs no introduction, so I'm not going to give him one," he joked.
"The name is Shelton, Blake Shelton," Bryan ended up saying before Shelton performed "Come Back As A Country Boy."
The two sang their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
Kane Brown and Chris Young took the stage to perform their hit song "Famous Friends."
Jimmie Allen took home the award for new CMA artist of the year. Allen expanded his EP "Bettie James" this year with nine new songs. Some of his collaborations for the expansion included Little Big Town and Keith Urban.
Gabby Barrett performed "The Good Ones."
The country music singer landed four nominations at the CMA Awards this year.
Elle King joked that Luke Bryan can't do the hosting job alone while introducing the Zac Brown Band.
"Why don't you just stand there and look pretty?" she quipped.
"It really does feel like love wins tonight," he said while thanking fans for the award.
They duo has won the award for vocal duo of the year four times.
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde perform "Never Wanted to be that Girl" during the CMA Awards.
The two recently released a music video for the song, which was released on Sept. 15.
Eric Church performed "Heart on Fire." He released the song earlier this year.
The musician is up for five CMA Awards.
Darius Rucker joined Luke Bryan when introducing Dierks Bentley.
Bentley sang his latest song, "Beers On Me."
Chris Stapleton took home song of the year for "Starting Over."
Musicians Katy Perry and Lionel Richie made a surprise appearance to present the award.
Bryan seemingly hinted at Aaron Rodgers' thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine during his monologue at the CMA Awards while noting that everyone had been tested before gathering. "Or immunized," he quipped.
Luke Bryan welcomed fans back to Bridgestone Arena for the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards.
"Fans, we have fans. Fans!" he said.
Bryan joked about his lack of nominations for this year's award show during the opening monologue.
"Some even say I've been robbed for a couple or two," he joked.
The country music star stunned in an embroidered blue jumpsuit with red fringe on the sleeves.
Carly Pearce wears a dress by Marchesa and shoes by Stuart Weitzman on the red carpet at the 55th Annual CMA Awards.
