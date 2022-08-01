Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning team up to host 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were revealed to be the hosts of the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards airing live on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This year's ceremony will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and nominations have yet to be announced.

Bryan, who served as the host of the show last year and performed at CMA Fest in June, is a two-time winner of the top prize — entertainer of the year.

Manning is a first-time host, but has plenty of practice in the spotlight as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, having played in the NFL for 18 seasons before officially retiring in March 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50.

The "Born Here Live Here Die Here" singer made the announcement while guest hosting with Ryan Seacrest on Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege," Bryan said in a statement. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate."

He added: "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!"

Manning was equally excited: "I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

CMA shared the announcement on Instagram: "Just drafted our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards! We definitely scored this year with two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the award season begin! Watch Wednesday, Nov. 9 on @ABCNetwork."

"Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. "During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

"Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s Biggest Night," Walt Disney Television Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment Rob Mills said. "Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded show."

Previous hosts include Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton.