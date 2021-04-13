Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga thanks fans after 2013 album 'Artpop' is back on iTunes Top 10 chart

Fans of the 'Rain on Me' singer wanted to hear unreleased songs from the album's B-side

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Lady Gaga shared an emotional message with fans after her 2013 album "Artpop" returned to the Top 10 chart on iTunes. 

In a Change.org petition, over 40,000 fans signed an online document demanding that Interscope Records release the B-side of the "Artpop" album, also called "Act II" after DJ White Shadow, a producer on the album, teased she has a number of unreleased songs.

Fans said they wanted to "show the Haus of Gaga that we still care about the experimental album and that chart success does not matter."

Gaga reacted to her album's newfound popularity with a sweet message on Twitter. 

"The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find," she wrote. 

"I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up," the Grammy-winner added.

When the album originally dropped, it received mixed reviews like The New York Times saying it pumped "so insistently it sometimes forgets to breathe."

Gaga also included R. Kelly on the song "Do What U Want" but has since removed him and apologized for working with an alleged sexual abuser.

"I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner," she said in 2019 via Twitter.

