Lady Gaga, Adam Driver look almost unrecognizable in pic from upcoming movie

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have shown off their look for their latest movie.

The pair will star in "House of Gucci," the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) plotting to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the grandson of fashion legend Guccio Gucci.

On Tuesday, the "Born This Way" singer, 34, took to Twitter to share a snowy snap of herself and Driver, 37, in costume for the film.

Much like in "A Star is Born," the pop star is sporting brown hair while donning a very 1990s-looking black turtleneck, fuzzy white cap and gold jewelry.

For his part, Driver wore large spectacles and a white sweater with a snowsuit tied around his waist.

In the picture, the two stand outside at the snowy foot of a mountain.

"Signore e Signora Gucci," Gaga captioned the picture, which translates to "Mr. and Mrs. Gucci."

She added: "#HouseOfGucci."

"House of Gucci" has lined up an all-star cast, as Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Jared Leto are all set to play members of the Gucci family, while Broadway star Reeve Carney and Jack Huston of the Huston family are also rumored to be involved.

The film is currently shooting in Italy and has an expected release date of Nov. 24, 2021.

Gaga is known best for her award-winning career in music, but only recently became a Hollywood hotshot. After years of making small cameos in films, the star appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of "American Horror Story."

In 2018, she led "A Star Is Born" alongside Bradley Cooper. She won an Oscar for co-writing "Shallow" for the film and earned another nomination for her acting.

Driver, known for playing Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" franchise, has been nominated for two Academy Awards -- one for his performance in "BlacKkKlansman," and a second for his work in Netflix's "Marriage Story."