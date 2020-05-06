Lady Gaga to release 'Chromatica' on May 29 after initially postponing album

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After nixing her original release date for her new album "Chromatica" due to the coronavirus outbreak, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio album will now be out on May 29.

The 34-year-old songstress took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news, writing: "The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29."

“Chromatica" was originally supposed to be released on April 10.

In March, Gaga revealed that she was postponing the release of her forthcoming album, saying it wasn't the right time to drop new songs amid a global fight against the novel virus.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga said, in part, at the time.

She continued: “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

The album includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink, and features the single “Stupid Love," which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Several artists have postponed albums because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luke Bryan, the Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of live tours have also been canceled or postponed.

Gaga's last full-length studio album was 2016's “Joanne." In 2018 she released the soundtrack for “A Star Is Born," which won her four Grammy Awards, as well as an Oscar for the hit song “Shallow."

“Chromatica” will qualify for nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31 of this year are eligible.

Gaga's hits include “Just Dance," “Poker Face," “Bad Romance," “Born This Way" and “Million Reasons."

