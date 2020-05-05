Miley Cyrus shares the first thing she wants to do after coronavirus quarantine is lifted

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miley Cyrus can’t wait to reconnect with her loved ones once it’s deemed safe to do so.

The 27-year-old pop star and actress revealed in a new interview with WSJ. magazine that she’s been feeling the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, which means she, like many others, are turning to technology to get her through the shelter-at-home quarantine period.

“The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it’s safe,” she told the publication. “Right now, my mom won’t get anywhere near me.”

Cyrus, whose Malibu home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire, said she’s been holding up in nearby Calabasas, Calif., and added that while it’s the longest she’s ever gone without seeing her family, she’s particularly eager to see her grandmother.

“My mom’s mom is still with us. I’m so lucky, and we want to keep it that way, so we haven’t been able to see her,” Cyrus lamented while discussing her Instagram Live talk show, “Bright Minded.” “My grandma runs my fan club. She is my biggest fan and she doesn’t have Instagram, so she hasn’t seen the show. I’m going to have to put this on VHS for her. But she’s my everything. She lives in senior living, so we are not able to go visit her. It’s the longest I’ve gone without seeing my mom or my grandma.”

Cyrus said video chatting with her family has been crucial in helping her cope with the physical distance and told the outlet that she and her mother, Tish Cyrus, who is also her manager, quite literally spend all day on FaceTime “from the minute [she’s] awake until I’m asleep."

“I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days!” Cyrus quipped adding that such wasn’t the case for her father, actor, and country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus -- whom she said was stuck in the dark ages of technology before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“My dad had two BlackBerrys: He said two BlackBerrys equal an iPhone, which is not true,” Cyrus said of her Grammy-winning father. “So we mailed my dad an iPhone that was already set up that only has one button, which is FaceTime, on the homescreen.”

Though her show is currently on hiatus, the “Wrecking Ball” performer said she misses being able to connect with people and added that she’s looking forward to building relationships with unique people with different stories.

“I love connecting with people. There’s something about when you listen to someone else’s stories that you realize all these pieces of yourself, too. I think that’s what I’ve missed in my life, those relationships,” she divulged. “I also love entertainment and encouraging people to celebrate their uniqueness. A lot of what I’ve represented in my entire career is individuality and gender identity and sexual identity.”

“So yeah, I would love to create a platform where individuality is highlighted and a place for good news and light and activism and optimism and highlighting the folks doing really big work who don’t always get the attention that is deserved,” added Cyrus. “I think there’s a world where I could do it all and have it all.”