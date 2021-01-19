Lady Gaga hopes Biden's inauguration day 'will be a day of peace for all Americans' ahead of performance

Lady Gaga is ready for a day of "peace" Wednesday.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter is set to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Gaga, who vocally supported Biden throughout his campaign, has now spoken out about tomorrow's events, hoping that they remain peaceful as security is ramped up in light of the Capitol riots that took place in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she said on social media on Tuesday. "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls."

The "Stupid Love" singer concluded: "Love, from the Capitol."

Alongside the message was a photo of the pop star with her hands folded, head bowed and eyes closed.

For the snap, the Grammy-winner donned a white long-sleeved top and a matching coat and facemask, as well as a brown pair of gloves.

Gaga isn't the only superstar set to perform at the ceremony, as Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and more are set to take the stage for the ceremony and its following television special.

Gaga also revealed last week that she'll perform the National Anthem at the event.

The "A Star Is Born" star congratulated Biden on his victory when it was declared by major news outlets.

In celebration, Gaga shared a photo of herself hugging Biden.

"@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen," she wrote in the caption of her social media post at the time. "Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."