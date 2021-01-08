Lady Gaga on Capitol riots: 'I hope we focus to impeach Trump'

Lady Gaga is weighing in on Wednesday's riots in the U.S. Capitol, which left at least five people dead — including a police officer.

The pop star, who showed support for President-elect Joe Biden in November by performing at one of his rallies, took to Twitter on Thursday to call for Trump to be impeached.

"I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election—the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism," Gaga, 34, wrote.

Earlier in the day, Gaga suggested she was not pleased with the lack of consequences for those who managed to breach the Capitol.

CAPITOL RIOTS LEAD CELEBRITIES TO CALL FOR DONALD TRUMP TO BE IMPEACHED OR REMOVED FROM OFFICE

"I believe the change that so many wish for exists in the work of Black Women activating Georgia. White Supremacy responded as it does often with little repercussions, like on 1/6/21. But this will not undo their work," she tweeted.

Gaga's certainly not the first A-lister to share her two cents about Wednesday's violence. As the shocking scenes unfolded, a number of stars used their social media accounts to express their disgust.

ALYSSA MILANO CALLS ON CONGRESS TO PASS 4 PIECES OF LEGISLATION FOLLOWING OSSOFF, WARNOCK WINS

Pop star Pink told her fans she was "ashamed," writing, "As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America."

Leah Remini pressed that those who stormed the Capitol are "cowards" and said she is "praying for our country."

Ashton Kutcher asked for a "peaceful transition of power."

Meanwhile, several others, including George Takei, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, Debra Messing and Mark Ruffalo on Wednesday demanded Trump be impeached or removed from office.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in November, Gaga went viral for a pro-Biden campaign video that showed the singer seemingly mocking rural Americans ahead of the 2020 presidential election. In the controversial video, Gaga is clad in camouflage but managed to show off some skin in a T-shirt knotted up to her chest, exposing her abs. She casually leaned against a black truck and said, "Hey, this is Lady Gaga, I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden."

She also cracks a can of beer open, adding, "And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona, I encourage you to vote. And if you have a friend who lives there, tell them to vote."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When several people criticized the "Born This Way" singer for mocking rural Americans, she responded saying she refused to be told "what I can and cannot wear to endorse our future president."