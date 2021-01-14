Lady Gaga's dad, a Trump supporter, says he's 'extremely proud' she will perform at Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is singing his daughter's praises after it was announced the pop icon will be performing at Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) confirmed Thursday that Gaga, 34, will sing the National Anthem on the day Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States. The ceremony will take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Germanotta spoke to Fox News on Thursday after the news became public, where he shared his joy over his daughter's participation in the historic event.

"I'm extremely proud that she's able to participate," said Germanotta, a New Yorker. "I'm looking forward to watching it."

LADY GAGA TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM AT BIDEN-HARRIS INAUGURATION

Germanotta told us he will not be in attendance, and also weighed in on how he feels about Gaga performing at the Capitol so soon after it was violently breached by rioters last week.

"I hope everybody stays happy, safe and it's a calm day," the famous father said, adding that he has "normal fears that a father would have any time my daughter performs."

Germanotta made headlines around Election Day when he appeared to endorse Trump on Twitter. Gaga, however, is a known Biden supporter. Jan. 20 will not be the first time the pop star performs at one of his events.

LADY GAGA ON CAPITOL RIOTS: 'I HOPE WE FOCUS TO IMPEACH TRUMP'

Back in November, the "Born This Way" singer was photographed on stage with Biden at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pa.

She's also been one of the several outspoken celebrities who have used their platforms to share their reactions to the political events as of late. Last week, Gaga lamented the Capitol riots and voiced support for Trump's second impeachment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to follow Gaga with a musical performance, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) also revealed Thursday.

"We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies," PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement Thursday. "They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement continues: "They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."