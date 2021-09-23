Kylie Jenner says she's waiting to find out baby no. 2's gender

Kylie Jenner is currently pregnant with her second child but doesn't have a name picked out yet.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul participated in Vogue‘s "73 Questions" video series and revealed she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are waiting to decide.

"We need to find out the gender first, and we decided to wait," she told the magazine.

Jenner's daughter, Stormi, 3, stole the show when she opened the door to her mom's $36.5m luxury mansion in Holmby Hills, Cali. Fans were able to get a sneak peek inside the 15,000+ sq. foot home that features seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The reality TV showed off her growing up in a crop top, black jeans, and cream-colored duster jacket.

Jenner confirmed her pregnancy in early September after internet sleuths appeared to predict the pregnancy based on the reality TV star's social media posts showcasing different nail polishes and outfits.

Matriarch Kris Jenner also appears in the video series and asks her daughter, "What was the thing that you learned about yourself when you first became a mother?" The Kylie Baby founder replied, "Just how much patience I have."

Kris follows up with, '"What was the best part about growing up in a big family?" To which Kylie said, "Never a dull moment."

She also admitted her biggest pregnancy cravings include "frozen yogurts and In-N-Out [Burger], always."

In a rapid-fire session, Jenner described her famous family sisters with one word saying Kim is "loyal," Khloé is "gracious," Kourtney is "very loving," and Kendall is "confident." While her mom is "strong."

The Kylie Swim founder added that she does watch old episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" if they're on TV and her most cringe-worthy episode is when she tried to dance on a stripper pole.