Kylie Jenner rocks vintage Chanel bikini first modeled by Naomi Campbell

Kylie Jenner‘s latest swimwear went down the runway three years before she was born.

The reality star, 21, shared a series of bikini-clad shots to her Instagram account on Monday from her Kylie Skin-branded girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, posing in a very high-priced Chanel two-piece.

In the vacation snaps, the makeup CEO leans against the bow of a speed boat while wearing a light blue Chanel string bikini with the brand’s double-C logo in white over the crotch, currently available resale for $1,690, paired with a gold Chanel chain belt ($638).

KYLIE AND KRIS JENNER REVEAL HOW THEIR RELATIONSHIP HAS 'SHIFTED' OVER THE YEARS

KYLIE JENNER'S DAUGHTER STORMI WEBSTER LANDS FIRST-EVER MAGAZINE COVER

Both pieces are from the French luxury house’s spring 1994 ready-to-wear collection and the suit originally was modeled on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell. So it appears Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one in the family who has a fixation on the supermodel’s iconic ’90s fashions.

Of course, this is sure to be just one of many bikini-clad looks we can expect the self-made billionaire to post over the duration of her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The mother of one has already shared a number of similarly skin-baring ensembles since arriving at the villa estate on Sunday, including one completely nude shot wearing only a $480 Jacquemus “Le Bomba” sun hat.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.