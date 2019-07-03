Kylie and Kris Jenner reveal how their relationship has 'shifted' over the years

Mother-daughter duo Kylie and Kris Jenner were candid this week when discussing how their relationship has evolved and changed over the years.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for the magazine’s July/August cover story, the pair talked about their relationship — specifically how their bond has strengthened since Kylie became a mother herself (the 21-year-old gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster in February of last year).

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,” Kylie told the publication. “Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Kris, 63, added she and Kylie have always been “very connected emotionally and spiritually” and have an "incredibly strong bond." That said, she noted their relationship “shifts a bit” as they both age.

“And for me, I just want her to know that I’m always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day,” added Kris. “Our relationship changes every few years.”

Separately, Stormi, Kylie's 1-year-old daughter, appeared alongside her mom and grandmother on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for the same July/August issue. The cover is the toddler’s first and marks the first time that Kylie and Stormi have been photographed together for an international fashion magazine, according to the publication.