Kylie Jenner alleges that Tyga claimed Blac Chyna slashed him with a knife

Kylie Jenner took the stand in court on Monday and made serious claims about Blac Chyna. Chyna is battling it out in court with the Kardashians over the $100 million defamation lawsuit she filed in 2017.

Chyna, 33, claims a coup by the Kardashian clan was plotted against her, which led to the cancelation of her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," and a financial loss.

Jenner, 24, testified that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, claimed that Blac Chyna slashed him with a knife, which left around a six-inch scar on his arm.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Jenner to demonstrate to the jury how long the scar was on her own arm.

Jenner, who dated the rapper for three years, claimed that during their relationship Tyga explained that Chyna had allegedly "abused alcohol and drugs" during their relationship, which led to the violent act.

While on the stand, Jenner clarified that to her knowledge, Tyga never considered Chyna his fiancée. The two share a son together, King Cairo, 9.

Jenner pointed out Chyna’s alleged violent past to show why she was "a little bit concerned" when her brother, Rob Kardashian, started a relationship with the model.

The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder noted to the jury that she and Tyga tried to warn Rob about Chyna’s alleged past, but he insisted that he was going to move forward with his relationship with Chyna.

Jenner noted that she didn’t know if Rob’s decision to stay with Chyna was because she was already pregnant with their daughter, Dream, now 5, or not.

Following a lunch break, Jenner did not return to the stand as Jeff Olde, a former executive vice president of development and programming for E!, was called as an out-of-order witness.

During his testimony in the non-pickup of "Rob & Chyna" for its second cycle, Olde said the show’s ratings were "promising" and that he had actually recommended to NBC Universal for it to move forward with its second season.

However, in December 2016, Olde claimed he received an email from Kylie – and with her sister, Khloe Kardashian copied – in which Kylie allegedly expressed that after speaking with producers at Bunim Murray, "[Kylie] feel very strongly about canceling season 2 of "Rob & Chyna." Kylie also allegedly wrote, "the show is giving this toxic woman money."

Alleged emails between Kylie and Olde also revealed that Kylie offered to film extra content for E! in exchange for the network "canceling" the second season of "Rob & Chyna."

"Filming isn’t my favorite, but I will sacrifice and film extra episodes and stories," Kylie allegedly wrote to Olde. Shortly afterward, E! would release a sizzle reel for "Life of Kylie," which was a spinoff of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" centered on Kylie's life.

The show premiered in 2017. While Olde said on the stand that he doesn’t "normally take direction from 17 year olds," he cautioned the Kardashian sisters for "emotionally overreacting" to the swirling headlines that Rob and Chyna were at odds in their personal lives. In those emails exchanges, Khloe also allegedly tells Olde that Rob and Chyna are both "tarnishing" the "Kardashian legacy" with what the couple was going through publicly.

The Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, took the stand last week and testified about having knowledge of Chyna's alleged attack on Tyga.

Kris’ testimony took two days and on the second day, the "momager" fought back tears when she recalled Chyna’s alleged violent outburst with Rob.

On Friday, Kris couldn’t hold back her anguish at reliving the ordeal. She claimed she was told Chyna put a gun to Rob’s head and "tried to murder my son" by strangulation with an iPhone cord.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Jenner why she did not call Chyna after speaking with Kardashian about the exes’ fight on Dec. 14, 2016.

"She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to his [Rob’s] head," the momager, 66, alleged on the stand, her voice cracking as she fought back tears. "My daughter Kim, 60 days prior, was duct-taped, put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint in Paris. I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed."

"Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke," Jenner continued, her attention fixed on her former future daughter-in-law.

"I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show — put her in a home with all these beautiful decorations — so we can take it away. Why would we do that?" Jenner wondered. "This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna."

Friday’s court proceedings ended much earlier than expected after Chyna’s attorney called for a sidebar meeting with the Kardashian’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, and Judge Gregory W. Alarcon in his chambers.

A rep for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.