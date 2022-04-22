Kardashian trial: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner was called to the stand Thursday to testify in the trial stemming from Blac Chyna's lawsuit against her daughters — and she dropped a bombshell that took many in the court a minute to process.

Donning a spring blue suit and low-top Jordan sneakers – a collaboration with Travis Scott – the Kardashian-Jenner momager told the jury that she had heard from daughter Kylie Jenner – who was not present in the court – that Chyna had been physically abusive with rapper Tyga, her former fiancé, and that he even had a knife slash on his arm to show for it.

From the time she took the stand at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jenner, 66, seemed unsure as to which litigation she was testifying to, as Chyna’s attorney line of questioning rang a bit confusing even for followers of the yearslong defamation saga that Chyna originally filed in 2017.

"What litigation is this," Jenner asked attorney Lynne Ciani when she referred Jenner to a specific exhibit of evidence. "Is this regarding Tyga? I’ve taken a lot of depositions."

KARDASHIAN LAWYER TEARS INTO BLAC CHYNA, ACCUSES HER OF WANTING TO BE ONE OF THEM: ‘SHE WANTED THAT NAME’

Jenner was asked about an earlier deposition given in 2019, in which she spoke of Chyna's alleged threats and told the court that she stood by her original answer to the question that Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

"I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me," said Jenner.

When asked by Ciani – who misspoke occasionally that Chyna "tried to kill Kylie" – how many times Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, allegedly threatened her youngest daughter, Jenner doubled down, "You'd have to ask Kylie."

BLAC CHYNA BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS DURING TESTIMONY

"Kylie was dating Tyga, I believe that’s where the aggression came from," Jenner said. "I heard multiple times about the domestic abuse that Chyna and Tyga went through."

Jenner then told the jury she never contacted the police over the threats, saying, "We kept it internal between the family."

Ciani also questioned Jenner's reasoning for testifying at the 2019 deposition that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie, yet she allowed Chyna to date her son, Rob Kardashian.

Jenner said she "didn’t have much of a reaction" to learning that Rob and Chyna had begun dating and added that it was also Rob who called her to inform Jenner that the pair were engaged.

BLAC CHYNA’S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST KARDASHIANS SEES DEMANDS ECLIPSING $100M: WHAT SHE’S ASKING FOR

"There were all kinds of things going on," she said. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family."

Jenner also spoke to the swiftness in which Rob and Chyna had gotten engaged and explained to the cohort that she "did not know where their relationship was going."

"It was pretty short before they got engaged," Jenner said, describing their relationship as "tumultuous."

She testified that she meant to intervene during an argument between Rob and Chyna in which Chyna claimed that she jokingly wrapped an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck "not to strangle him" but to "get his attention" while he was playing video games but that Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, suggested he go instead.

"I said I’m going right over, and Corey said ‘No you’re not, I’m going over there,'" Jenner said.

"As a mother, just wanted my son to be happy," said Jenner. "I just wanted a win for them. They were trying to work on themselves. I thought that their relationship had gone to another level. I was all for moving on and I was happy that they were happy."

"I have 11 grandchildren," Jenner gushed on the stand. "It’s something I would never forget."

BLAC CHYNA V. KARDASHIANS: DEFAMATION TRIAL RESUMES, CHYNA DETAILS TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH EX-FIANCÉ ROB

In the $100 million complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Chyna, 33, alleges the Kardashian family conspired against her to get the TV show "Rob & Chyna" canceled, and that move greatly hindered her ability to earn income in other ways that naturally would have come as an extension of her fame from the series and social media influence.

Rob and Chyna share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Chyna also claimed that a separate revenge porn incident – for which that trial is set to get underway in May – all but put the kibosh on her viability as a product pitch woman.

Chyna also claimed in court on Thursday that she was dropped from her deal with Fashion Nova after Michael G. Rhodes subpoenaed them for information during the trial’s discovery phase.

Meanwhile, Rob, 35, has accused Chyna of drug and alcohol abuse, in addition to the cheating claims he made against his ex-fiancée in July 2017 during a social media blitz that included graphic photos of Chyna and expletive-laden remarks about her.

HOW THE KARDASHIANS’ EXIT FROM E! COULD AFFECT THE NETWORK: EXPERTS

Earlier in the day, Chyna broke down in tears on the stand at the sight of the photos.

Rhodes directed the former "Rob & Chyna" star to her filed motion for a restraining order against Rob in 2017.

Ciani quickly objected to the nudity photos being admitted as evidence as she claimed that she and Rhodes had an agreement that they would not be a part of this case, since Chyna has a separate revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé beginning in May.

Ciani fumed that Rhodes was in "violation of our agreements and it’s outrageous!" she shouted to judge, Gregory W. Alarcon.

KARDASHIAN LAWYER TEARS INTO BLAC CHYNA, ACCUSES HER OF WANTING TO BE ONE OF THEM: ‘SHE WANTED THAT NAME’

Rhodes then tried to argue that the reality TV star used the leaked photos to gain publicity. After she filed for a restraining order, Chyna held a press conference in front of the courthouse and the next day had an interview with "Good Morning America."

"My photos were blasted out to the entire world. Rob posted pictures of me on the internet," Chyna responded, before breaking down in tears on the stand.

"I’m supposed to just let Rob do this and just take it, right?"

Once Chyna began to cry, she asked for a quick break, which she was granted.

When Rhodes asked why Chyna went on "GMA" if she wasn’t looking for publicity, she responded, "I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story."

BLAC CHYNA AND ROB KARDASHIAN DRAMA: TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Jenner also described her relationship with Chyna at the time as "good" and testified to the court that she wanted to act as a mentor to Chyna.

"I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself," Jenner said of the mother of her granddaughter.

Jenner pressed that after the birth of Dream, Chyna was "pretty happy about the baby" but appeared to corroborate Rob’s account that Chyna began to abuse alcohol.

"I do believe she started drinking, but I’m hearing that from Rob," said Jenner.

ROB KARDASHIAN SEEKING PRIMARY CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER OVER BLAC CHYNA'S PARTYING LIFESTYLE: REPORT

Due to the show's cancellation, which Chyna said came partly as a result of negative publicity from her spirals with Rob, Ciani argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

But during his continued cross-examination of Chyna, Rhodes didn’t take the bait and countered that the media was already painting Chyna as "somebody who gets into fights."

Rhodes then pulled up a number of other media reports that had run through the time period in question that contained Chyna’s name in the headlines as a means of establishing that there are reasons other than the Kardashians that could indicate why Chyna’s brand could be harmed by negative publicity.

"Do you agree that this is the type of news coverage that could damage your brand," Rhodes asked Chyna, to which she replied, "Yes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner was also asked whether she had prevented footage dealing with her son's depression from being shown because it was "too dark," to which she said she couldn't recall. She said she may have had the ability to do as much when scenes were first shot, but she had no control once it reached the network.

Ciani asked whether Jenner had ever told Jeff Jenkins, an executive from the E! Network, which aired both shows, that she was not happy with her son's choice of Chyna as a fiancée.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I may have said something like that when they were fighting or in an argument because that’s how I was feeling that day," Jenner said.

Kris Jenner is set to return to the stand on Friday.

Fox News' Janelle Ash, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.