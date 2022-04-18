Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna defamation trial continues as jury selection enters Day 2

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna defamation case stemming from her $100M lawsuit continues on Tuesday, as the jury selection process for the trial enters its second day.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, claims the Kardashian-Jenner family made false statements about her, causing her to lose a significant amount of money and, ultimately, causing the cancelation of the "Rob & Chyna" reality TV show.

Chyna and Rob began dating in 2016, before their split in the summer of 2017. They share a daughter, Dream, who is now 5.

Chyna’s lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, claiming E!, the streaming service that aired her now canceled reality show, wouldn’t have canceled the series if the Kardashian-Jenner family’s allegations didn’t make its way to the network representatives in late 2016 and early 2017.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, released a statement last week, saying, "Although Kris Jenner was the ringleader, her three daughters all played a role in getting Chyna's show canceled, to their immense financial benefit," she began. "And they knew they did not have the legal right to cancel Chyna's show: All four defendants carried out their illegal activity in secret and repeatedly lied to Chyna's face."

Four members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner, appeared in court on Monday morning to witness the beginning of the jury selection.

During that process, Chyna's attorney asked potential jurors how they felt about the plaintiff and defendants, as well as their thoughts on the reality TV show.

"Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me," one man said. "I don’t think reality TV is good for society."

Another said, "I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this."

One woman said her teenage daughter tried to watch "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" when it first came on, but she put a stop to it.

"I don't think they were the best role models," she said. "I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them."

The jury selection will continue on Tuesday.