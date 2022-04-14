'The Kardashians' premieres: 5 things we learned from the new Hulu series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashians are back on the TV screen after a several-month break from filming.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have returned with their new series "The Kardashians" on Hulu after ending E!'s "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

The show was filmed in the fall of 2021. At the time, Kim was preparing to host "Saturday Night Live" while going through a divorce with Kanye West, Khloe was managing a co-parenting relationship with Tristan Thompson, Kourtney was in the middle of her new relationship with her now fiancé Travis Barker, Kylie was pregnant, and Kendall had COVID-19.

Despite being a new show, the family still brings all the drama.

Here's what we learned:

Pete Davidson encouraged Kim Kardashian to host "Saturday Night Live"

Kim Kardashian ran into Pete Davidson in May at the Met Gala and he encouraged her to take the hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live."

"I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met [Gala] and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for.' And he was like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good!' And I was like, 'I'm good!'" Kardashian recalled during the episode.

Following her appearance on "SNL," the two would begin dating.

KIM KARDASHIAN HINTS TO WANTING MORE KIDS AMID PETE DAVIDSON RELATIONSHIP

Kim Kardashian contemplated having Kanye West as her musical guest on "SNL"

Kim Kardashian also contemplated having estranged husband Kanye West perform on "SNL" as the musical guest the same night she was hosting.

"I'm kind of going back and forth since Kanye's album is out. Do I want him to be – that would be epic if he was my musical guest – but then do I want my own moment?" Kim asked her family.

Ultimately, Halsey was the musical guest during Kim's "SNL" moment, seemingly showing she wanted it to be her own. However, the reality TV star did note how cool it would have been for her and West's children to see their parents together on stage.

"He obviously would be the best, but maybe this is my chance to do something on my own," Kim told a stylist during the show. "I don't know, it could either be super calming. It would be so cool for the kids to see Mom and Dad on 'SNL' together, that's so cool, but then I might be more stressed out."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kanye West wanted to quit his music career to become Kim Kardashian's full-time stylist

Despite the couple's ongoing divorce, Kanye West wanted to quit his music career and become Kim Kardashian's stylist.

"I just want the outfits lined up in my room," Kim explained to Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian during lunch after a styling session with West made her late. "Monday, Tuesday… I’m a robot. I will operate as such."

"Is someone going to do that for you?" Khloe asked.

"Well, it’s Kanye," Kim replied. "He says he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

"Kanye and I remain friends. Kanye has always dressed me and styled me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be."

Kourtney Kardashian made the first move with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian might be fake married to Travis Barker now, but at the time the show was filmed their relationship was just beginning. The two had been friends and neighbors for awhile before hooking up.

"I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I just think it was the right time in my life," Kourtney explained. "I had taken a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said, 'You have to hook up with Travis.'"

Kourtney revealed during the premiere episode that she actually made the first move with the Blink-182 drummer. The reality TV star ended up texting Barker to explain her romantic intentions with him. He invited her over to watch a movie, where she ultimately made the first move.

"The whole movie he didn't make a move," she admitted. "Me, I did. He was taking a long time. The movie was over, and then we started another movie and I was like, 'I don't have time for this movie marathon,' so I made the first move."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian went to couples therapy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were attending therapy together at the time the show was filmed. Thompson and Khloe had broken up after the reality TV star found out that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their child, True.

"Tristan and I currently are not exactly together," she explained. "He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week."

"He's a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don't have tension. He's a really hands-on dad... I know if Tristan had his way, I guess, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

Whether the two decide to rekindle their romance, Khloe and Thompson are working on their co-parenting relationship.

"He goes to therapy quite often, a couple times a week, and we now even do couples therapy together. I say couples, but it's really his therapy that I'm asked to join," Khloe admitted.