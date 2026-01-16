Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell revealed in first images from 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

'The Madison' premieres March 14 with six episodes following a New York family in Montana's Madison River valley

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the upcoming series, "The Madison," in a first-look reveal.

Prior to taking most of 2026 off, Pfeiffer filmed the "Yellowstone" spin-off, which is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to a synopsis of the show.

Aside from Pfeiffer and Russell, "The Madison" stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Matthew Fox.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are set to star in "The Madison." (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Pfeiffer told Fox News Digital in November that her priorities have shifted now that she's a grandmother, and she plans on not working as much in 2026.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work. I've been like working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently. Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," Pfeiffer said. 

She continued, "And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to. Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on."

"This cats out of the bag," Excited for this! #Madison."

— Michelle Pfeiffer

In the first stills that have been released, Pfeiffer is seen sitting in a wooden rocking chair on the porch. Pfeiffer's character, Stacy Clyburn, is described as the "heart of the family." She is holding a book in the shot.

Another image shows Pfeiffer holding a coffee mug and wearing an oversized utility jacket in a field.

In another image, Russell's character, Preston Clyburn, is sitting on a tree stump looking off into the distance. Other stills show Russell with Fox fly-fishing in a stream in Montana.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of "The Madison." (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Schnetzer stars as Van Davis, a sheriff in Montana. One image shows him in a vest with a gun, wearing blue jeans and a sheriff's hat.

A press release for the series says that "The Madison" is "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." It also mentioned that this is Taylor Sheridan's "most intimate work to date."

Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in season 1, episode 1 of "The Madison." (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn, in season 1, episode 1 of "The Madison." (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The series unfolds "across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together," the release stated.

In August 2024, Pfeiffer announced that she had been cast in the series and would also serve as an executive producer.

"This cats out of the bag," Excited for this! #Madison," the three-time Academy Award nominee wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ben Schnetzer

Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis in season 1, episode 6 of "The Madison." (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

"The Madison" will mark Pfeiffer's return to TV after starring as Betty Ford in the 2022 Showtime anthology series "The First Lady."

The Madison cast

(L-R): Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis, Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris and Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris. (Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

The first season of "The Madison" consists of six episodes and will premiere on Paramount+ on March 14.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

