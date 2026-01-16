Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell revealed in first images from 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the upcoming series, "The Madison," in a first-look reveal.

Prior to taking most of 2026 off, Pfeiffer filmed the "Yellowstone" spin-off, which is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to a synopsis of the show.

Aside from Pfeiffer and Russell, "The Madison" stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Matthew Fox.

Pfeiffer told Fox News Digital in November that her priorities have shifted now that she's a grandmother, and she plans on not working as much in 2026.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work. I've been like working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently. Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," Pfeiffer said.

She continued, "And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to. Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on."

In the first stills that have been released, Pfeiffer is seen sitting in a wooden rocking chair on the porch. Pfeiffer's character, Stacy Clyburn, is described as the "heart of the family." She is holding a book in the shot.

Another image shows Pfeiffer holding a coffee mug and wearing an oversized utility jacket in a field.

In another image, Russell's character, Preston Clyburn, is sitting on a tree stump looking off into the distance. Other stills show Russell with Fox fly-fishing in a stream in Montana.

Schnetzer stars as Van Davis, a sheriff in Montana. One image shows him in a vest with a gun, wearing blue jeans and a sheriff's hat.

A press release for the series says that "The Madison" is "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." It also mentioned that this is Taylor Sheridan's "most intimate work to date."

The series unfolds "across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together," the release stated.

In August 2024, Pfeiffer announced that she had been cast in the series and would also serve as an executive producer.

"This cats out of the bag," Excited for this! #Madison," the three-time Academy Award nominee wrote on Instagram at the time.

"The Madison" will mark Pfeiffer's return to TV after starring as Betty Ford in the 2022 Showtime anthology series "The First Lady."

The first season of "The Madison" consists of six episodes and will premiere on Paramount+ on March 14.

