'Sex and the City' spin-off releases full trailer for 'And Just Like That...'

HBO Max's "And Just Like That…" has released its first full trailer.

The highly-anticipated "Sex and the City" spin-off is set to reunite Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) for a new chapter in the story of the fashionable friends as they navigate life as women in New York.

The trailer opens with Parker's Bradshaw sitting in a recording studio, seemingly now working as a media personality.

"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," she says into a microphone.

Throughout the trailer, the trio of women can be seen side-by-side, appearing as inseparable as ever, dressed in their finest and upholding their reputations as some of television's most fashion-forward ladies.

"The future is unwritten because we're all at different stages of life," Bradshaw continues.

The clip also features a handful of characters new to the "Sex and the City" universe, including Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel and Karen Pittman's Dr. Nya Wallace.

Fans also get a glimpse into Bradshaw's time working in radio.

"How about you, Carrie?" she's asked by another host. "Have you ever masturbated in a public place?"

She quips back: "Not since Barney's closed."

Also returning for the series is Chris Noth's Mr. Big, who tells Bradshaw that he remembers "when you kept your sweaters in the stove" as he pops open a bottle of wine before swapping a kiss with Parker's character.

Briefly seen in the trailer is the late Willie Garson, who reprises his role as Stanford Blatch. Garson died of cancer at the age of 57 in September.

"And just like that, after all the years and all the changes, you're still you," Bradshaw adds.

Waltzing into her lavish closet and gazing lovingly at her shelves lined with shoes, she concludes: "Hello, lovers."

The first two episodes of "And Just Like That…" are set to debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9 before the miniseries switches to a weekly release schedule.