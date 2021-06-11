Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reunite for 'Sex and the City' revival: ‘Together again’

The HBO Max revival is titled ' And Just Like That...'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
The ladies of "Sex and the City" have reunited.

On Friday, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a picture of the first table read for the HBO Max revival.

"1st Table Read. @justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ," she captioned the Instagram picture, which featured Parker's name card, a script and a mask. 

The star also shared a photo featuring herself alongside co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt).

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SAYS 'SEX AND THE CITY' REVIVAL WILL ADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Together again," Parker captioned the snapshot of the trio alongside a purple heart emoji.

Kirstin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon have reunited. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

"Read through our first episodes," she added. "@justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ."

Kim Cattrall, who played the proudly promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones in the hit Emmy-winning series, will not be returning.

'Sex and the City' cast from left to right: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall. Cattrall won't be returning for the revival. 

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys recently told TVLine that the SATC follow-up will be a realistic portrayal of women in their 50s.

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report

