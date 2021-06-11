Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reunite for 'Sex and the City' revival: ‘Together again’

The ladies of "Sex and the City" have reunited.

On Friday, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a picture of the first table read for the HBO Max revival.

"1st Table Read. @justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ," she captioned the Instagram picture, which featured Parker's name card, a script and a mask.

The star also shared a photo featuring herself alongside co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt).

"Together again," Parker captioned the snapshot of the trio alongside a purple heart emoji.

"Read through our first episodes," she added. "@justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ."

Kim Cattrall , who played the proudly promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones in the hit Emmy-winning series, will not be returning.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys recently told TVLine that the SATC follow-up will be a realistic portrayal of women in their 50s.

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010.

