Kristin Chenoweth reveals her boyfriend accidentally injured her forehead with fishing hook

Kristin Chenoweth’s boyfriend Josh Bryant got quite the catch during a fishing trip.

Over the summer, the “Holidate” actress posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her forehead showing a big gash that she blamed on herself.

Chenoweth, 52, joked with her fans at the time that she hooked herself with a fishing lure as she “tried to fish,” despite doing the hobby for many years.

During her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, the country singer, “I caught myself. I had a bad accident. Yes, audience, that’s what i said.”

Moments later, she came clean about how the injury really happened.

“The truth is, I’ve been telling a little bit of a fib so as to not embarrass him,” the “Hairspray!” actress admitted. “He caught me with his lure. It was really Josh Bryant who did it!”

“That’s kind of cute metaphorically speaking,” Kelly Clarkson joked.

Chenoweth told Clarkson, 38, “Oh, he cried! He thought he had gotten my eye.”

“Anyways Josh Bryant, I love you, I had to tell the truth. It’s okay,” the actress said. “He said, ‘It’s a rookie mistake.’ I mean this big baby blue crying tears. [I’m saying] ‘it’s okay, it’s okay.’”

The Broadway star sweetly added: “But he did catch me.”

“I love that and I love that you’re so sweet that you covered for him,” the talk show host added.

Chenoweth quipped, “Until now!”

The actress’s boyfriend later reposted the clip on Instagram and captioned the post, “My best catch ever! 🎣 🙈 Guilty! #wcw @kchenoweth.”

The couple celebrated their second year dating in August.