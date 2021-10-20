Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler 'went on a couple dates' after split, reality star reveals

It seems the romance between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler wasn't quite over when they ended their marriage in 2020.

The 34-year-old reality star and Cutler, 38, a retired NFL quarterback, married in 2013 before announcing their split in April 2020. They share three children: Camden, 9; Jaxon, 7; and Saylor, 5.

In the months since, Cavallari has been linked to a few men, denying she dated "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll. Most recently, it was reported that she is dating country singer Chase Rice.

In early 2021, however, the "Laguna Beach" alum and former football pro sparked rumors of reconciliation when they posed for a photo together, shared on each of their social media pages.

LAWSUIT AGAINST KRISTIN CAVALLARI, JAY CUTLER OVER ALLEGED DOG BITE DROPPED

"The world is full of users," read their shared caption for the since-deleted posts. "10 years. Can’t break that."

During Tuesday's episode of the "Off the Vine" podcast, Cavallari reflected on her "rollercoaster" divorce and revealed that she and Cutler dated after their split.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI OPENS UP ABOUT CO-PARENTING HER KIDS WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND JAY CUTLER

"Jay and I actually went on a couple dates, like, months and months and months ago," she said, per E! News. "But we did."

However, she learned that the connection she once shared with the athlete "wasn't there anymore."

"The thing with Jay and I is, we aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other," she explained. "And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.'"

The star said that after growing up with divorced parents herself, she didn't want her children to grow up thinking that her relationship with Cutler was "good."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, EX JAY CUTLER SUED OVER ALLEGED DOG BITE IN TENNESSEE

"Because I got to see my mom remarry and be in a good relationship so that I knew what one was. I mean, I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did," the star said. "And they're better off. And they've adjusted really well, not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so, I'm glad that it happened when it did."

When asked whether she and Cutler were still friends, Cavallari also described their relationship as "a rollercoaster" and said that co-parenting isn't easy.

"This is what I said to my friends: ''If I didn't have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again. But now, I have to talk to him a lot,'" she shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about her life post-divorce, the reality star said: "I have to say, it's been such a rollercoaster but it's been the brightest and the saddest, the whole experience."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She described her choice to split from her then-husband as "probably the best decision I've ever made," but noted that there are "really sad moments" that made her question the decision.