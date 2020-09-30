Kristin Cavallari responds to mom-shaming over sultry photo: 'I just don't understand'

Kristin Cavallari is clapping back at mom-shamers who criticized her for recently sharing a sultry photo on Instagram.

Less than a week ago, the 33-year-old reality star shared a topless pic on social media, albeit turned away from the camera. Cavallari left little to the imagination, however, donning a tiny white thong bikini bottom.

The star received a significant amount of backlash from followers who proposed she "spend more time being a mom rather than showing your naked self."

In a recent interview with Access, Cavallari is refusing to let the comments get her down.

The star revealed that she waited a day before deciding to post the photo, thinking, "Screw it."

"I don't read my comments but a lot of people were like, 'You got mommy-shamed' and whatnot," Cavallari recalled. "I just don't understand. When you become a mom, it doesn't mean we have to crawl into a cave and hide out for the rest of our lives."

She added: "A mom is a large part of who I am but it's not all of who I am. I literally worked my a-- off for that photoshoot."

The former "Very Cavallari" star said that she worked out at the gym and watched her diet before the photoshoot.

"I feel really good right now, so I just thought, 'Why not?'" she said.

Cavallari also discussed her divorce from Jay Cutler.

"I actually think that being in quarantine for the last six months has been a blessing, it's been a great time because ... I haven't had to see people I didn't want to see and answer questions, I didn't have to do press," she shared. "I actually think we're really lucky we went through it when we did go through it."

The "Laguna Beach" alum also recalled growing up with divorced parents and said that her mom "never bashed" her father, setting a precedent for how she'll handle her split.

Cavallari and Cutler, 37, share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

"It's been an adjustment, but I think that [the kids are] now in the rhythm and taking different busses home and having to navigate all of that," said Cavallari. "I do think that they're doing really well. Yesterday, the five of us all hung out and it was great. I think that if mom and dad can put on a united front, then the kids are in a better place."

It might be a while before she enters the dating pool, however, as she said she's in "no rush" to jump into another relationship.

"I'm trying to do one thing at a time and I'm still not divorced yet," she said. "I'm on my own for the first time in 10 years and I like it, it feels really good. I love having my house, my space and being able to just focus on me for a minute."

Furthermore, the star said she has "never understood" people that can move quickly from one relationship to the next, saying she wants "to reflect on the marriage" and "be able to learn and grow from it."