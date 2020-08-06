Kristin Cavallari sizzles in white swimsuit while promoting her jewelry line's new collaboration

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying some fun in the sun.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a white swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. The 33-year-old was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

The post was part of a new collaboration between Cavallari's jewelry brand, Uncommon James, and DIFF Eyewear.

"So excited for our jewelry + sunglasses collab! Head to UncommonJames.com to check it out!" she captioned the post.

Fans immediately took to Cavallari's comments to praise the mom of three's post.

"Love this!! You're stunning Kristin!!" said one person. "Gorgeous!" said another. "Stunning," echoed another.

Meanwhile, one person couldn't help but notice Cavallari's swimsuit bod and asked the former "Very Cavallari" star her fitness regimen. "Holy grail," the fan wrote. "What is your workout routine like?"

Earlier this week, Cavallari sent "Laguna Beach" fans into a frenzy when she posted a picture with her ex Stephen Colletti.

In the snap, which was posted on Tuesday, she has her arms wrapped around Colletti, 34. The location of the snapshot was Laguna Beach, California, where the former couple famously had their high school relationship play out on the MTV reality series.

"2004 or 2020?!" Cavallari captioned the photo, referencing the year the hit show first aired. It ended in 2006.

According to People magazine, the high school sweethearts' relationship came to an end when Colletti attended the University of Southern California. They have remained friends.

However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up as their old relationship has not been rekindled, TMZ previously reported.

In April, Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The former couple shares three kids: Camden, 7; Jaxon, 6; and Saylor, 4.