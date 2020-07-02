Kristin Cavallari's new cookbook has been 'taste tested and approved' by ex Jay Cutler

Just because they're splitting doesn't mean Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler won't support each other.

The pair announced in April that they're divorcing after 10 years together, but they seem to have remained cordial with one another despite rumors of contention, as well as reports that Cavallari, 33, cited "inappropriate marital conduct" in her divorce filings.

The latest example of their maintaining friendship came in a post on the 37-year-old former football pro's Instagram story on Thursday.

In the post, Cutler shared a photo of Cavallari holding up her latest cookbook, "True Comfort."

"Taste tested and approved," the athlete wrote over the photo.

The pic originally appeared as part of a video on Cavallari's story earlier in the day with the caption "Out sept [sic] 29th!!!"

"I came home to the first copy of 'True Comfort' and I could not be more excited,” said the reality star in the video. “You guys, I can’t wait!”

The "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum flipped through a few pages of the book, praising the "beautiful" photos.

“I love this cookbook so much and I’m so excited to share it with you guys,” she said, reminding fans that it can be pre-ordered. “All healthy comfort food. Check it out!”

Cavallari gushed over her ex just a few weeks ago, sharing a sweet Father's Day message on Instagram for Cutler, with whom she shares three kiddos: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

"Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house," she captioned a photo of the little ones looking out at a football field. "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy."

Cavallari concluded her post: "Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."

The two announced their split on Instagram as well, reminding fans that they have "nothing but love and respect for one another."