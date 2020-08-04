Kristin Cavallari reunites with ex Stephen Colletti for a picture

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti reunited for a photo -- and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Cavallari, 33, shared the picture to her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the snap, the Uncommon James mogul has her arms wrapped around Colletti, 34, as the pair pose for the camera.

The location of the snapshot? Laguna Beach, California, of course, where the former couple famously had their high school relationship play out on the MTV reality series, "Laguna Beach."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI GAVE MARRIAGE ADVICE TO ENGAGED FAN TWO MONTHS BEFORE JAY CUTLER SPLIT: 'DON’T DO IT'

"2004 or 2020?!" Cavallari captioned the photo, referencing the year the hit show first aired. It ended in 2006.

According to People magazine, the high school sweethearts' relationship came to an end when Colletti attended the University of Southern California. They have remained friends.

Fans shouldn't get their hopes up as their old relationship has not been rekindled, according to TMZ, which cited sources.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, JAY CUTLER ‘WERE NOT SUITED FOR EACH OTHER’ EVEN AT START OF 10-YEAR ROMANCE: REPORT

Cavallari's close pal Justin Anderson preemptively predicted that the rumors would start swirling, commenting: "Oh lord. here come the internet rumors you two haven't aged a day!"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote: "Omg i [sic] am here for this," while another fan said: "My teenage heart."

"I'm gonna pass out," said another. "Dying!!!!" commented one person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The former couple shares three kids: Camden, 7; Jaxon, 6; and Saylor, 4.