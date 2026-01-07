Kai Trump reveals 'awkward' reality of dating with Secret Service agents watching from nearby tables

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump is trying to enjoy her last few months of high school before heading off to play golf at the University of Miami.

Part of being an 18-year-old senior in high school, of course, is going on some dates, which, admittedly, can be "really awkward" because of the Secret Service.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Trump gave an inside look at what her dating life looks like under the watchful eyes of her security team.

"To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting, going on a date with a guy, and they're, like, two tables behind you. It's a little weird," Trump said.

However, she has done her best to live her life like an everyday young woman.

"My thing is, I try my best not to let it bother me. I think, especially, I've learned over the past year, I've had to learn they're following me, but focus and pretend like they're not there. Obviously, they're there, but if you can try not really focusing on that and more on enjoying time with your friends and family, whatever it is, it makes it easier."

Trump said the "first few months" following her grandfather's second inauguration were "tough."

"It was not easy kind of having someone follow you all the time, planning if you're going out somewhere, you have to [tell them] I'm leaving in five minutes... But once I was just like, ‘Their only job is to protect me. I’m going to focus on myself and have them do their job.’ It made it so much easier."

Trump even joked that the Secret Service will be "right behind me" when she attends college parties.

"They can't stop anything. Their sole purpose is to protect me. If other people are around me drinking, underage, whatever it is, they can't stop that person. All they can do, if there is a threat to me, they'll take me out," she said.

Trump will graduate from high school this year and begin her college golf career in the fall.

