Candace Cameron Bure says ‘men are scared to talk to women’ in today’s dating world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure is sounding the alarm on what she sees as a growing disconnect in modern relationships.

Bure, 49, acknowledged how much has changed in the modern dating scene since she found her happily ever after but has given advice based on her kids' romantic experiences.

"What I believe is lost today is human connection because of our phones, because of social media, because of dating apps," Bure said on "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" during a conversation with Madison Prewett, a "Bachelor" alum. "And I'm not saying that those aren't good tools. I know lots of people that have met on dating apps, or even you, on a dating show.

"A person's not gonna drop on your front door like an Amazon package," she noted. "So, you do have to put yourself out there and not hide behind your phone or the screen or be afraid to have a real conversation with someone to talk to them on the phone and not just text them."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ADMITS SURPRISING PARENTING REGRET FROM HER DECADE AS A STAY-AT-HOME MOM

Bure claimed she's seen a growing trend of men being scared to talk to or approach women in today's dating world.

"I just find that people — and I've seen it in men, I hate to say it — but I have found that there are more guys that I feel like they're scared to talk to women," she explained. "And then the women are just kind of waiting there going, ‘Hello, you wanna come, whatever, ask me to dance or ask for my number to go grab coffee or whatever.’ And people are just scared."

Bure encouraged people "to be willing to put yourself out there, talk to people in person, and even if maybe your conversation starts over a text, switch it quickly to a phone call or in person."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Full House" star continued giving tips and tricks for modern dating, including putting yourself in places where you think the type of person you want to date will be.

"That's the other important key," Bure explained. "Find other social groups that have people that are like-minded."

She also emphasized that long-distance relationships can work.

"Just don't be scared of it. Because if it really is meant to be, one of you can move eventually," she said. "And all of that is OK, but don't be afraid of that effort. I actually think it kind of makes it more exciting."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bure and Valeri Bure, who married in June 1996, share three children: Natasha, Lev and Maxim.

The TV star gets to be close with her kids as adults due to the "strong relationships" the family built when they were younger.

"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," Bure explained to Fox News Digital. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP