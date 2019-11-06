Kristen Stewart announces plans to propose, addresses Rupert Sanders affair on 'The Howard Stern Show'

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend are getting serious.

In an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the “Twilight” star discussed her long-term plans for her relationship with girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.

The conversation was sparked when Stern asked Stewart if she was “in love right now” — to which Stewart responded, “Yes, the answer is yes.”

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS UPCOMING 'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' REBOOT IS 'SO GROUNDED'

Stern then asked if Stewart had any plans to propose in the near future.

“Absolutely,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star said. “I can’t f---ing wait.”

“Yeah, I don’t know [when]… I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”

KRISTEN STEWART, ROBERT PATTINSON FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER BEING SPOTTED TOGETHER IN LA

Though Stewart revealed plans to propose, the actress didn’t provide any details on how she would go about popping the question.

“I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable.”

Stewart and Meyer have been romantically linked since August, when the two were spotted together in New York City following Stewart’s split from on-and-off girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS SHE SPEAKS TO GHOSTS, IS VERY 'SENSITIVE' TO THEIR ENERGY

Stewart and “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson previously dated for four years before splitting July 2012, after images surfaced of Stewart kissing married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders. The “Twilight” couple briefly reignited their romance the following year before splitting for good.

Stewart addressed the affair on “The Howard Stern Show” and noted she “didn’t f—k” Sanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked why she never revealed this information, Stewart responded, “Well, who’s going to believe me?” “It doesn’t even matter. It looked like… You know, you make out with a dude in public, it definitely looks like you did [have sex].”