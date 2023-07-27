Kristen Bell 'stranded' at airport following nine-hour delay, spent $600 on pillows and blankets

Kristen Bell documented her experience getting stranded at the airport in Boston.

The "Good Place" star was traveling with her husband, Dax Shepard, their children and friends. The group got stuck at the airport after their flight was delayed for nine hours.

Bell shared photos of how the group spent time, including one of her kids playing Uno while Shepard and a friend "played Spades." Another photo showed blankets laid out on the airport floor while the group tried to make themselves comfortable.

"We made quite a home here," Bell captioned a photo of herself brushing her teeth in the airport. In a video shared by Shepard, he revealed they had spent $600 on pillows and blankets.

The group was eventually kicked out of the airport, but luckily Bell and Shepard found accommodations after discovering all hotels in a 50-mile radius were full.

"Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 a.m!!!!!!" Bell noted.

Bell and Shepard share two daughters; Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8. The couple married in 2013.

Bell often shares stories about her children and recently revealed that her daughters have tried to order non-alcoholic beer at restaurants.

The 43-year-old explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that Shepard, who is a recovering addict, used to drink non-alcoholic beer while the two of them would walk their daughters around their neighborhood as babies.

"So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest, and we’d walk and, like, look at the sunset," she said of one of her daughters. "So, as a baby she was, like, pawing at it, and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

She clarified "there’s no alcohol" in the drinks.

However, the "Bad Moms" star admitted she has been embarrassed at restaurants when her daughter asks the waiter, "Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?" saying she has told her daughter, "Maybe we don’t, maybe we just keep that for home."

