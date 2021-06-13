Kristen Bell says she gets 'threatening notes' from her daughter at home: 'Hunger strike'

Kristen Bell’s daughter isn’t afraid to share how she feels.

According to a recent Instagram post from the Hollywood actress, her 6-year-old daughter, Delta Bell Shepard, reportedly leaves "threatening notes" around the home.

"I often find threatening notes like these around the house..." Bell captioned her post on Saturday, which included two examples of written threats that have been left for the family of four.

The first slide showed a taped piece of paper that reads: "Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in." Bell noted that this note was left on her daughter’s door when she decided to go on a 30-minute "hunger strike."

Meanwhile, the second slide revealed Bell’s daughter is also protective of her snacks. With a plastic sandwich bag, her daughter stored a small piece of cookie and wrote in brown marker: "Deltas cookie Don't eat it or else..."

Bell went on to add that she should grateful that her daughter speaks her mind and appreciates leftovers.

The post has received more than 143,430 likes as of Sunday morning. And more than 1,030 people were inspired to comment.

"It appears she inherited her parents thespian abilities," actor Steve Greig wrote in reference to Bell and her husband Dax Shepard’s acting careers. "The 2021 academy award for best dramatic scene in a household goes to......"

"Okk but be glad mom is allowed in cause in 10 years it won’t be that way LOL," another Instagram user joked.

While others saw humor in Delta’s notes, someone else commented on the youngster’s cookie saving method.

"As a mom, saving that little bit of cookie would drive me crazy," the Instagram user wrote. "But that cookie with the note, you wanna keep it forever."

Bell, 40, is the mother of Delta and her 8-year-old daughter Lincoln. The actress married Shepard, 46, in 2013 and the pair regularly share family updates with their millions of followers.