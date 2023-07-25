Kristen Bell says kids Lincoln, 9, Delta, 8, like non-alcoholic beers due to connection with dad Dax Shepard

Kristin Bell admitted this week that her two daughters sometimes order non-alcoholic beer because they connect it to "something special, something daddy."

"My kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants before," the "Frozen" star revealed to Kelly Clarkson on her show after the host said that her daughter once grabbed a champagne glass from her as a baby and took a sip.

The 43-year-old explained that her husband Dax Shepard, who is a recovering addict, used to drink non-alcoholic beer while the two of them would walk their daughters around their neighborhood as babies.

"So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest, and we’d walk and like look at the sunset," she said of one of her daughters. "So, as a baby she was like pawing at it, and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

She clarified "there’s no alcohol" in the drinks.

However, the "Bad Moms" star admitted she has been embarrassed at restaurants when her daughter asks the waiter "Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?" saying she has told her daughter, "Maybe we don’t, maybe we just keep that for home."

She agreed with Clarkson that some normalcies within one's own family often seem odd to strangers, then added, "but then I’m also sort of like, ‘You can judge me if you want, I’m not doing anything wrong. Like, that’s your problem."

The couple, who married in 2013, share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8.

Earlier this year, Bell revealed that she also talks to her kids about their father’s addiction problems and about sex.

"I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery," she revealed to Real Simple magazine.

"And we talk about sex," she added. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

Shepard has been transparent about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, even openly announcing he relapsed in 2020 after 16 years of sobriety. He discussed that with his children, too.

"They know that Dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday," Shepard told Chelsea Clinton on her "In Fact" podcast back in 2021.

"We tell them the whole thing."