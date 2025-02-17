Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard root for each other's steamy scenes: 'We’re married; we’re not dead'

Kristen Bell trusts her husband, Dax Shepard, implicitly when it comes to romantic scenes with co-stars.

The "Nobody Wants This" star told E! News that the couple have "foundational trust" in each other.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family. I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father," Bell said.

She continued, "We’re just human, right? So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, ‘I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.’ And he could say, ‘Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?’ We have a very open communication."

That trust is key for the times the couple is working on projects with romantic and intimate scenes.

"We root for each other," Bell said. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on ‘Parenthood,’ I was like, ‘Yes. Get it.’ We’re married; we’re not dead."

When the situation was reversed and Bell had to kiss her "Nobody Wants This" co-star Adam Brody, Shepard was cool with it.

"Dax also knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," the mom of two said. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."

Bell previously explained in an interview with eTalk that Shepard acknowledged and appreciated her chemistry with Brody.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’" she said in October. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode, he was like, ‘Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.’"

Shepard also directly praised the co-star’s chemistry, saying, "My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film."

He continued, "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled.

The two married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.