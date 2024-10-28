Kristen Bell's husband calls her out for on-screen kiss with another man

Dax Shepard called out his wife Kristen Bell for her on-screen kiss with co-star Adam Brody.

While talking about his "incredible chemistry" with Bell, Shepard noted their connection isn't "as good" as the one she has with "The O.C." star. Bell filmed "Nobody Wants This" alongside Brody for Netflix. The series premiered in September and was an instant hit with viewers.

"My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard said during an appearance at the New Yorker Festival, according to People magazine.

"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that," he explained.

Bell previously revealed Shepard's reaction after the two watched the show together.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’" Bell told E! News of her on-screen chemistry with Brody.

"My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode, he was like, ‘Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.’"

Bell stars as Joanne in the Netflix series. Her character meets and falls for Brody's Noah, a Rabbi who has found himself newly single. The two struggle to make their relationship work between family and cultural differences.

"Nobody Wants This" has been renewed for a second season.

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled.

The two married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

