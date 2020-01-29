Kristen Bell reveals blowout fight with Dax Shepard: 'We dislike each other a lot sometimes'

Kristen Bell wants her fans to know that her marriage to Dax Shepard isn't all rainbows and butterflies.

The "Frozen" actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of the "Life Is Short with Justin Long" podcast, where she revealed a blowout fight between she and Shepard that resulted in them not speaking to each other for three days.

Bell explained to Long that the couple have an agreement to be open and honest with their fans about their relationship. She then admitted that the two "do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes," according to People.

A particular moment of distaste for her husband occurred recently over a dispute about chores, she explained.

"We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming," Bell said (via People).

Bell explained she left a note for Shepard asking him to fold a couple of towels from their dyer and "one other thing." Later on, Shepard complained that the note left him feeling "really controlled."

Bell said she responded in a calm manner, but their argument quickly escalated into a full-blown screaming match.

"Somehow, then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don't actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else," Bell said, according the magazine.

She continued: "I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I'm crying. We don't talk for three days."

Luckily for Bell, the two made up after she video-chatted her husband and showed him a dog while inside of a dog cafe. The rescue dog named Frank ended up becoming their own.

"This is so much better than an apology. So I bring the dog home, it's great," Bell explained, noting however that Shepard is allergic to dogs.

She said the couple's chores around the house have become even less stressful thanks to their explosive argument.

"Every single thing that I have needed done or thought, 'I'd want help with this,' since that fight, he has been ahead of. I couldn't complain about him if I tried right now."