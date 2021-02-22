Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian honors her late father on his birthday: 'Miss you'

The sweet tribute was Kardashian's first Instagram and Twitter post since she filed for divorce from Kanye West

By Nate Day | Fox News
Kim Kardashian is remembering her late father Robert Sr. 

To celebrate what would have been her father's 77th birthday, Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to share a throwback photo.

In the picture, the reality star posed with her father and her siblings Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian. 

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you!" she said in the caption. "I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon."

The reality star added: "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

Kim Kardashian (left) took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. (Getty Images)

Robert died on Sept. 30, 2003, at the age of 59 just two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He is survived by his four children in the photo, who he shared with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Kardashian's post comes just days after news broke that she'd filed for divorce from hip-hop superstar Kanye West.

She has yet to publicly address the split.

The divorce is said to be amicable, and they are seeking joint legal pnd physical custody of their four shared children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Khloe, 36, commented on her sister's pic: "I love you daddy."

Kim Kardashian (far right) is one of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s three daughters along with Kourtney (second from left) and Khloe (second from right) Their mother is Kris Jenner (far left) and their brother is Robert Kardashian Jr. (not pictured). (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She shared her own throwback post in honor of her father, posting a video of Robert tipping his hat in honor of his family members.

"Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you!" read the caption. "I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!"

Similarly, Kourtney, 41, shared a photo of herself and Robert.

"Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world," she wrote in the post. I couldn’t have dreamed of any better."

On Our Radar